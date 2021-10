(WTAJ) — Halloween is upon us! As you get ready to take little ones on the road, keep these safety tips in mind so that your night of frights and fun goes smoothly.

When you head out on the road, there will be a lot of children walking through the neighborhood. As a driver, you need to be especially alert on that night. Take the extra time to look for children and other pedestrians as you enter and exit driveways. Also keep an eye out for kids on intersections, medians and curbs.