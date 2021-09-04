LIVE UPDATES: Penn State at Wisconsin, top-25 matchup to open the 2021 season

Penn State’s 2021 season starts with a tough road test against Big Ten opponent Wisconsin. It’s a top-25 matchup between the 19th-ranked Nittany Lions and 12th-ranked Badgers.

PSU looks for consistency under third-year starting QB Sean Clifford and first-year offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich. Penn State Head Coach James Franklin stressed the importance of that pair gelling quickly and finding success without the usual tune-up game to open the season.

Below are live updates from Penn State/Wisconsin from the abc27 sports team and Penn State Football.

Kickoff on Saturday, September 4 is at noon inside Camp Randall Stadium.