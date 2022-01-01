LIVE UPDATES: Penn State faces Arkansas in the Outback Bowl

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford looks to pass Maryland during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

(WHTM) – For the fifth time in school history, Penn State is heading to the Outback Bowl. They will look to add on another victory when they take on Arkansas on New Year’s Day. It is the first ever meeting between the Razorbacks and Nittany Lions.

Ahead of the game, Sean Clifford announced he will return to Penn State for the 2022 season. Notable players, including WR Jahan Dotson, DE Arnold Ebiketiev and S Jaquan Brisker, have all opted out of the Outback Bowl to prepare for the 2022 NFL Draft.

Below are live updates from the New Year’s Day game from the abc27 sports team and Penn State football.

The game kicks off on Saturday, January 1 at noon on ESPN2.