(WHTM) — Penn State hopes to open the season 2-0 hosting Ohio in the Nittany Lions home opener inside Beaver Stadium this Saturday. The Nittany Lions survived a thrilling road game with a 35-31 win at Purdue to start the 2022 season.

Ohio/Penn State is set to kickoff at noon on abc27 on Saturday, September 10; the abc27 Sports team will broadcast a live pregame show from outside Beaver Stadium starting at 11:30 in the morning.

Below are updates from the abc27 Sports team during the Ohio/Penn State game.

Game kickoff is set for Saturday, September 10 at noon. Plus join the abc27 Sports team for a live pregame show from outside Beaver Stadium starting at 11:30 in the morning. After the game, Sports Director Allie Berube and the team will have a full recap and analysis on abc27 News at 11.