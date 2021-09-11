LIVE UPDATES: Penn State hosts Ball State in 2021 home opener, full capacity Beaver Stadium

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) — Penn State looks to build off momentum in its home opener against Ball State. The 11th-ranked Nittany Lions opened the season with 16-10 win over then-ranked Wisconsin on the road.

PSU looks for a cleaner start on offense behind third-year starting QB Sean Clifford and first-year offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich. The Nittany Lions struggled to move the chains in the first half, while the defense continued to put Penn State in a position to win the game.

Defending MAC Champions Ball State comes into the contest with 16 super-seniors on the roster, but has only won five games against ranked opponents in school history.

Below are live updates from Ball State/Penn State from the abc27 sports team and Penn State Football.

Kickoff on Saturday, September 11 is at 3:30 p.m. inside Camp Randall Stadium.