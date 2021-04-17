LIVE UPDATES: Penn State hosts final spring football practice

STATE COLLEGE, PA – DECEMBER 12: Head coach James Franklin of the Penn State Nittany Lions looks on during the second half of the game against the Michigan State Spartans at Beaver Stadium on December 12, 2020 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Penn State Football opted not to host the traditional Blue-White spring scrimmage, in favor of one final practice in Beaver Stadium to end the spring. This is the 15th and final practice before summer camp begins later in the year.

James Franklin and the Nittany Lions look to improve off a 4-5 record in a shortened 2020 season. The Nittany Lions opted not to participate in a bowl game at the end of the B1G regular season.

Penn State’s final spring practice is largely closed to the public. The school announcing first-year students, players’ families and guests would be allowed to attend the practice in person. Saturday, April 17th, abc27’s Allie Berube is also in attendance and will have live updates from inside Beaver Stadium here.

