LIVE UPDATES: Penn State hosts final spring practice, first fans since 2019

James Franklin wanted the final spring practice of 2021 to be under the Beaver Stadium lights.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) — Nittany Lions fans get their first chance to see Penn State football since 2019 inside Beaver Stadium on Friday evening. The football team is set to host its 15th and final spring practice in 2021.

Penn State replaced the annual Blue & White scrimmages with these abbreviated spring practices inside the stadium. Saturday, April 17 was originally the only one scheduled and the team chose to allow freshman to attend the practice. There was some backlash from senior students and fans of the team. Penn State opted to alter the practice schedule and add in one final Beaver Stadium practice on Friday under the lights.

Senior students, team guests and the general public allowed inside Beaver Stadium. abc27’s Allie Berube is also in Happy Valley and has live updates of practice below.

Players warm up at Penn State’s final spring practice.

For the first time since 2019, fans are allowed to attend Friday’s practice. The practice was originally intended only for team guests and senior students.

Penn State football opens the 2021 season on the road at Wisconsin on Sept. 4. The first home game is Sept. 11 against Ball State.