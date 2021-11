YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) -- As the community continues to process the loss of 6-year-old Aaminah and 7-year-old Giana Vicosa after they were kidnapped and killed by their father, neighbors held a vigil Friday night to remember them.

Earlier in the day on Friday, complete strangers began adding to a small memorial at a nearby park that was purposefully set up a little further away from the girls' house to give their mother who lives there some privacy.