LIVE UPDATES: Penn State, Micah Parsons Pro Day

At the end of April, former Harrisburg Cougar and Penn State standout Micah Parsons should be taken in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. The 6’3, 244 lbs linebacker opted out of the 2020 Big Ten Football season to focus on training for the NFL during the coronavirus pandemic. Thursday will be fans and NFL teams first chance to see him in action since December 2019 in the Cotton Bowl.
This will be a feed of live updates from Penn State’s Pro Day.
How to watch Penn State’s Pro Day
When: Thursday, March 25, 2021 at 11 a.m.
Event location: Penn State Holuba Hall
How to watch: 2-hour live coverage on B1G Network
Who is participating: TE Pat Freiermuth*, OL Will Fries*, OL Steven Gonzalez, OL Michal Menet*, DE Jayson Oweh*, LB Micah Parsons*, DE Shaka Toney* & S Lamont Wade.
* official invitees to the 2021 NFL Combine