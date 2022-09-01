(WHTM) — Penn State opens its 2022 season on the road against Purdue on Thursday, September 1. The Nittany Lions finished the 2021 season with a 7-6 record after a loss in the Outback Bowl to Arkansas.

Penn State begins Big Ten play on the road for the seventh straight season, and 12th time in 13 years. The Blue and White are playing on a Thursday night for the first time in program history.

Below are updates from the abc27 Sports team during the Penn State/Purdue game.

Game kickoff is set for Thursday, September 1 at 8 p.m. Plus join the abc27 sports team after the game for a full recap and analysis.