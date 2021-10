HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) -- The Dauphin County Drug Task Force and Susquehanna Township Police continue to investigate the death of a juvenile boy. The boy died in a hotel room at a Red Roof Inn Friday afternoon, Oct. 30.

According to the Susquehanna Township police report, officers were called to the Red Roof Inn for a suspicious death on Friday. After an initial investigation, the officers revealed that the delivery of fentanyl led to the boy's death.