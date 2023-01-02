PASADENA, Calif. (WHTM) — Penn State will try for its second win in the Rose Bowl Game on Monday, January 2 against Utah.

The Nittany Lions are 1-3 in its previous four appearances dating back to 1923. Penn State plays in it’s fifth ever Rose Bowl in 2023.

Below are live updates on the Rose Bowl game from the Nittany Nation team. You can follow the conversation using the hashtag #NittanyNation on Twitter.

