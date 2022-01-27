Makenna Marisa scores 1,000 career point for Penn State

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State Women’s Basketball is back home after a loss to Iowa on Tuesday, but in that game Junior Guard Makenna Marisa joined some rare company when she scored her 1,000th career point.

Makenna Marisa has established herself as one of the top players in college basketball. In her 32 point effort against the Hawkeyes she became the 40th player in program history to score 1,000 career points. On the season she is the second leading scorer in the Big Ten and is seventh in the nation at just over 22 points per game.

“She’s fearless and I’ll say this, I’ve been around a lot of players and a lot of great guards and she’s got just as great of a work ethic as any of them that I’ve coached,” said Head Coach Carolyn Kieger. “Her grandpa hung banners here, it’s what she wants to do. All she cares about is leaving the jersey in a better place.”

Coach Kieger credits one of the biggest reasons for breaking out on the court and as a leader is Marisa’s work in the film room.

“We work hard in practice,” said Marisa. “We practice things and we do it right and then in the game we’ll mess it up and so we have to hold each other accountable to what we’re messing up in the games because it’s just unacceptable so I had to get on some people in the locker room and I know they’re going to come out stronger next game.”

With Marisa becoming one of the top scorers in the country this year, Coach Kieger said after the loss to Iowa that she see’s many similarities between her and Hawkeyes phenom, Caitlin Clark.

“Both three level scorers,” Coach Kieger said. “They can score from the three, they can score with the ball in their hands, they can score without the ball in their hands, both great vision.”

After seeing how deep Iowa is and watching the emergence of Marisa, Coach Kieger knows she has a strong building block as the Lady Lions try to compete with the best in the nation.