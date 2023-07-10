STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) — Penn State fans will have the rare opportunity to meet the team and head coach James Franklin ahead of the 2023 season in an exclusive event.

Franklin, star players and lettermen will attend an NIL reception at the Avalon Yacht Club on Thursday, July 27th hosted by the Hoover Family and Lions Legacy Club. The event will give fans a chance to meet the team and alumni before the 2023 season begins in an exclusive event.

WE ARE! At the Shore will feature star players like Drew Allar, Nick Singleton, Kaytron Allen, Olu Fashanu, Chop Robinson, Abdul Carter and Curtis Jacobs. Lettermen like Adam Taliaferro, LaVar Arrington, Brandon Short, Mike Mauti, Jordan Hill and Christian Hackenberg will also attend the event.

“The level of interaction that you get with members of the staff, you’re not going to get that anywhere else, unless you stand on the sideline on Saturday,” Taliaferro said. “This is a great opportunity right before camp starts to learn more about what the plans are for the season.”

By purchasing a ticket, fans can get access to this exclusive list of Penn Staters, plus the proceeds will benefit the Nittany Lions athletes through NIL.

Changes to the Name, Image and Likeness rules in college football have opened the door for players to have more freedom. Players can now make money through sponsorships and celebrity endorsements, but can also find creative ways to engage with fans.

Penn State is trying to find new ways to reach its fans, while also supporting its players. Both are possible, simultaneously, through NIL and the collective group benefitting Penn State’s athletes, Happy Valley United.

Taliaferro says it’s important for letterman and the fan base to understand they will have an important role in supporting NIL and the opportunities for current players.

“It is so important for any of us that played,” Taliaferro said. “Wherever we are we owe a debt of gratitude to Penn State Football and the program that made us the men that we are today. I know if I was playing there now, I would want to see guys coming back to help out because we’re all a big family.”

Fans interested in attending the event can purchase tickets online by clicking this link.