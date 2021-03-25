Micah Parsons’s speed, Jayson Oweh’s numbers dazzle at Penn State Pro Day – Results

Credit: Mark Selders/Penn State Athletics

All NFL teams but the LA Rams were in Happy Valley to watch Penn State Pro Day in 2021, featuring Micah Parsons. The Harrisburg product opted out of the 2020 Big Ten Football season this past fall. With all the buzz about Parsons, it was DE Jayson Oweh who dazzled scouts, coaches and GMs with his eye-popping numbers.

LB Micah Parsons

STATE COLLEGE, PA – SEPTEMBER 07: Micah Parsons #11 of the Penn State Nittany Lions reacts after making a tackle Kevin Marks #5 of the Buffalo Bulls during the second half at Beaver Stadium on September 07, 2019 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

6-3, 246 lbs
40-yard dash: 4.39 official
Shuttle: 4.40
L-Drill: 6.89
Broad jump: 10-6
Bench press: 225×19
Vertical jump: 34.0″

DE Shaka Toney

STATE COLLEGE, PA – SEPTEMBER 14: Kenny Pickett #8 of the Pittsburgh Panthers drops back to pass as Shaka Toney #18 of the Penn State Nittany Lions defends during the second half at Beaver Stadium on September 14, 2019 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

6-2, 242 lbs
40-yard dash: 4.47 official
Shuttle: 4.34
L-Drill: 7.14
Broad jump: 10-8
Bench press: 225×24
Vertical jump: 39.0″

OL Will Fries

GLENDALE, AZ – DECEMBER 30: (L-R) Chasz Wright #77, Will Fries #71 and Steven Gonzalez #74 of the Penn State Nittany Lions walk the field during the Playstation Fiesta Bowl against the Washington Huskies at University of Phoenix Stadium on December 30, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. The Nittany Lions defeated the Huskies 35-28. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

6-6, 309 lbs
40-yard dash: 5.33 official
Shuttle: 4.53
L-Drill: 7.77
Broad jump: 9-7
Bench press: 225×24
Vertical jump: 31.0″

S Lamont Wade

IOWA CITY, IOWA- SEPTEMBER 23: Cornerback Lamont Wade #38 of the Penn State Nittany Lions celebrate after defeating the Iowa Hawkeyes on September 23, 2017 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

5-9, 190 lbs
40-yard dash: 4.47 official
Shuttle: 4.34
L-Drill: 7.14
Broad jump: 9-10
Bench press: 225×16
Vertical jump: 35.5″

DE Jayson Oweh

Photo Courtesy of Penn State Athletics

6-5, 257 lbs
40-yard dash: 4.36 official
Shuttle: 4.21
L-Drill: 6.83
Broad jump: 11-2
Bench press: 225×21
Vertical jump: 39.5″

TE Pat Freiermuth did not participate in the Combine-like drills, but did run routes for the NFL teams. OL Steven Gonzalez only participated in the bench press where he completed 32 reps at 225 lbs. Gonzalez did participate in drills for NFL teams, as well.

