Micah Parsons’s speed, Jayson Oweh’s numbers dazzle at Penn State Pro Day – Results

All NFL teams but the LA Rams were in Happy Valley to watch Penn State Pro Day in 2021, featuring Micah Parsons. The Harrisburg product opted out of the 2020 Big Ten Football season this past fall. With all the buzz about Parsons, it was DE Jayson Oweh who dazzled scouts, coaches and GMs with his eye-popping numbers.
LB Micah Parsons
6-3, 246 lbs
40-yard dash: 4.39 official
Shuttle: 4.40
L-Drill: 6.89
Broad jump: 10-6
Bench press: 225×19
Vertical jump: 34.0″
DE Shaka Toney
6-2, 242 lbs
40-yard dash: 4.47 official
Shuttle: 4.34
L-Drill: 7.14
Broad jump: 10-8
Bench press: 225×24
Vertical jump: 39.0″
OL Will Fries
6-6, 309 lbs
40-yard dash: 5.33 official
Shuttle: 4.53
L-Drill: 7.77
Broad jump: 9-7
Bench press: 225×24
Vertical jump: 31.0″
S Lamont Wade
5-9, 190 lbs
40-yard dash: 4.47 official
Shuttle: 4.34
L-Drill: 7.14
Broad jump: 9-10
Bench press: 225×16
Vertical jump: 35.5″
DE Jayson Oweh
6-5, 257 lbs
40-yard dash: 4.36 official
Shuttle: 4.21
L-Drill: 6.83
Broad jump: 11-2
Bench press: 225×21
Vertical jump: 39.5″
TE Pat Freiermuth did not participate in the Combine-like drills, but did run routes for the NFL teams. OL Steven Gonzalez only participated in the bench press where he completed 32 reps at 225 lbs. Gonzalez did participate in drills for NFL teams, as well.