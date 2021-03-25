Micah Parsons’s speed, Jayson Oweh’s numbers dazzle at Penn State Pro Day – Results

At the end of April, former Harrisburg Cougar and Penn State standout Micah Parsons should be taken in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. The 6'3, 244 lbs linebacker opted out of the 2020 Big Ten Football season to focus on training for the NFL during the coronavirus pandemic. Thursday will be fans and NFL teams first chance to see him in action since December 2019 in the Cotton Bowl.

This will be a feed of live updates from Penn State's Pro Day.