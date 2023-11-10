ROSEMONT, ILL (WTAJ) — The Big Ten Conference has suspended the University of Michigan Head coach after finding the university in violation of the Big Ten Sportsmanship Policy. This means he won’t be on the sidelines at Beaver Stadium on Saturday.

Jim Harbaugh, Michigan’s head football coach, will not be on the sidelines for the remainder of Michigan’s regular season games, including against Penn State.

The suspension comes after the Big Ten Conference found Michigan to be in violation of the Big Ten Sportsmanship policy for conducting “impermissible, in-person scouting operation over multiple years,” which they said has resulted in an unfair competitive advantage that “compromised the integrity of competition.”

Big Ten Conference Agreement 10.01 states in part that “The Big Ten Conference expects all contests involving a member institution to be conducted without compromise to any fundamental element of sportsmanship. Such fundamental elements include integrity of the competition, civility toward all, and respect, particularly toward opponents and officials.”

As part of the penalty, Harbaugh will be unable to coach the team during its 2023 regular season games effective immediately. The Big Ten Conference continued by saying the disciplinary action would not preclude the university or its football team from having Harbaugh attend practices or other football team activities.

Harbaugh will not be allowed to attend games either. Michigan plays at Penn State on Nov. 11 then at Maryland on Nov. 18 before heading home to play Ohio State on Nov. 25.