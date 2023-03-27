ANN ARBOR, Mi. (WTAJ) — Michigan’s Mason Parris was named as the winner of the Dan Hodge Trophy, which is given out to the nations most dominant college wrestler. Parris finished the season a perfect 33-0 and defeated Penn State’s Greg Kerkvliet 5-1 in the NCAA heaveyweight championship.

Parris finishes his career with a record of 124-18 with 45 wins by pinfall. His 124 wins are the 15th most in program history.

Parris is Michigan’s first ever Hodge Trophy recipient and he edged out Penn State’s Carter Starocci, who finished in second place.