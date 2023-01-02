PASADENA, Calif. (WHTM) — When Penn State steps on the field inside the Rose Bowl Stadium, high school football in Central Pennsylvania will be well represented.

Seven players on the 2023 Rose Bowl team are from the Midstate, including QB Beau Pribula (Central York), S Mehki Flowers (Steel-High/CD East), RB Nick Singleton (Gov. Mifflin), WR Anthony Ivey (Manheim Township), LB Charlie Katshir (Cumberland Valley), DT Fatorma Mulbah (Susquehanna Township) and K Mitchell Groh (Dallastown).

When James Franklin got to Penn State, he said the goal of the program was to keep the best high school players in the state in Pennsylvania. And he’s done just that with 46 players on the roster with Pennsylvania roots.

Penn State takes on Utah in the 109th annual Rose Bowl game on Monday, January 2, 2023; kickoff is at 5 p.m. in Pasadena, California.