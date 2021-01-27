New COVID-19 cases reported by PSU Athletics

This is Old Main on the Penn State University campus Friday, Nov 28, 2014 in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar )

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — PSU Athletics reported an increase of student-athletes testing positive for COVID-19.

For the period of Jan. 16-22, Penn State Intercollegiate Athletics conducted 1,994 COVID-19 tests of students with 37 positive tests, two pending and two inconclusive results. The testing numbers include the Big Ten’s daily antigen testing protocol, which began on Sept. 30. The Intercollegiate Athletics reporting numbers are also included in the Penn State dashboard.

This comes after PSU women’s volleyball has postponed all activities due to a positive cases.

Jan. 16-22

1,994 tests

37 positives (16 positives week before, 7 positives week before that)

2 pending tests

“The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, staff, and the broader community are of the utmost importance,” Athletics said in a statement. “We expect our student-athletes to follow University requirements and guidelines for limiting the spread of COVID-19, including wearing masks, practicing social distancing, washing their hands regularly, and not gathering in large groups.”

As part of the protocols established in the return to campus plan by the Penn State Athletics medical staff and in consultation with University, local and national officials, and guidelines, individuals with a positive test have been assigned to isolation for 10 days.

In addition to isolation, contact tracing procedures have been implemented, which includes a 14-day quarantine and testing for those individuals who might have been determined to be close contacts of positive individuals, even if asymptomatic.