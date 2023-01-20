UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State wrestling beat Michigan 30-8 at a sold-out Bryce Jordan Center on Friday night.

The 15,975 fans was the sixth-largest crowd in NCAA wrestling history for an indoor dual.

Freshmen Shayne Van Ness (149,) Levi Haines (157,) and Alex Facundo (165) were 3-0 on the night.

125#23 Jack Medley MICH tech fall Gary Steen PSU, 19-3 (TF; 5:37)0-5
133#1 Roman Bravo-Young PSU dec. #12 Dylan Ragusin MICH, 4-23-5
141#4 Beau Bartlett PSU dec. #23 Cole Mattin MICH, 7-26-5
149#14 Shayne Van Ness  PSU maj. dec. Fidel Mayora MICH, 14-4 10-5
157#17 Levi Haines PSU dec. #10 Will Lewan MICH, 3-1 (SV)13-5
165#16 Alex Facundo PSU dec. #5 Cameron Amine MICH, 5-5 (TB1; RT crit.)16-5
174#1 Carter Starocci PSU pinned #30 Max Maylor MICH, WBF (4:15)22-5
184#1 Aaaron Brooks  PSU maj. dec. #9 Matt Finesilver MICH, 14-4 26-5
197#4 Max Dean PSU maj. dec. Brendan Yatooma MICH, 10-130-5
285#2 Mason Parris MICH dec. #1 Greg Kerkvliet PSU, 3-130-8

The Nittany Lions have a home meet against Michigan State on Sunday, January 22 at 1 PM from Rec Hall.