UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — James Franklin’s Nittany Lions signed 22 prospects on National Signing Day. Two players still need to sign.

From PA kids, to players from Big Ten country, and even from SEC territory, the class of 2023 hails from nine different states. The signees are ten players on offense and 12 on defense.

NamePositionHeightWeightHometown
Barnwell, MegaTE6-6250Fredericksburg, Va./Riverbend
Birchmeier, AlexOL6-5285Ashburn, Va./Broad Run
Blanding, TyDT6-1265Bronx, N.Y./Christ the King
Donkoh, AnthonyOL6-5320Aldie, Va./Lightridge
Keys, Kaveion LB6-2195Richmond, Va./Varina
Lyons, Jameial DE6-5250Philadelphia, Pa./ Roman Catholic
Mack, King DB5-10175Miami, Fla./St. Thomas Aquinas
Montgomery, LondonRB5-10180Scranton, Pa./Scranton Prep
Mupoyi, JosephDE6-5240Upper Marlboro, Md./St. Thomas More (Conn.)
Nelson, DaKaariDB6-3200Livingston, Ala./Selma
Payne Jr., LamontDB6-0185Carnegie, Pa./Chartiers Valley
Rappleyea, Andrew TE6-4235Millbrook, N.Y./ Milton Academy (Mass.)
Robinson, MasonDE6-3225Randallstown, Md./McDonogh School
Robinson, Ta’MereLB6-3230Pittsburgh, Pa./ Brashear
Rojas, TonyLB6-2195Fairfax, Va./Fairfax
Schlaffer, Joey TE6-5220Reading, Pa./Exeter
Township
Smolik, JaxonQB6-1205Van Meter, Iowa/Dowling Catholic
Taylor, CarmeloWR5-11160Roanoke, Va./Patrick Henry
Tracy, ZionDB5-11175Hempstead, N.Y./St. Thomas More (Conn.)
Wallace, CamRB5-9175Mount Vernon, Ga./
Montgomery County
Washington II, ElliotDB5-11190Venice, Fla./Venice
Williams, J’venOL6-5290Reading, Pa./Wyomissing

Additionally, three players have won a state championship, and four are playing in a high school all-star game.

For the second-straight season, the Nittany Lions’ recruiting class ranks inside 247Sports top 15 classes. The the class of 2023 is ranked 14th in the nation, and second in the Big Ten.

Eleven players will enroll early in January– Mega Barnwell, Alex Birchmeier, Anthony Donkoh, Lamont Payne Jr., Ta’Mere Robinson, Tony Rojas, Joey Schlaffer, Jaxon Smolik, Zion Tracy, Elliot Washington II and J’ven Williams.

Penn State assistant Ja’Juan Seider ranked 3rd in 247’s recruiter rankings.