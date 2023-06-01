STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) – The Penn State men’s basketball team will play two international exhibition matches while in the Bahamas Aug. 6-13, Baha Mar Hoops released Thursday.

The men will open the trip with a game against the Bahama National Team on Aug. 8 at 7 p.m. The team will get a break on the 9th before taking on the University of Victoria (Canada) on Aug. 10 at 4:30 p.m.

The Nittany Lions last traveled abroad in 2017 to the Bahamas and Belgium, France, and England in 2013.

Last season, Penn State ended with a 23-14 record and made a playoff berth, reaching the second round of the NCAA Tournament. These exhibition matches will be the first under new head coach Mike Rhoades, who previously spent six years at Virginia Commonwealth University.