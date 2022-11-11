UNIVERSITY PARK (WTAJ) — Anthony Noto’s major decision over Gary Steen at 125 lbs was the only blemish on Penn State’s scorecard in Friday’s opening match against Lock Haven. Penn State cruised in its season opener 44-3.

Penn State four top wranked wrestlers, Roman Bravo-Young, Carter Starocci, Aaron Brooks and Max Dean all won their matches by either tech fall or pin.

Penn State’s freshman, Gary Steen, Alex Facundo and Shayne Van Ness combined to go 2-1 in their Nittany Lion Debuts.

Next up for Penn State is a duel at Army on November 20.