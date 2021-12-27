Nittany Lions set to return from COVID hiatus against DE State

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa (WTAJ) — Penn State basketball returns from its COVID hiatus Wednesday when the Nittany Lions host Delaware State. Who will be available to play remains to be seen.

Speaking to the media for the first time since pausing operations, head coach Micah Shrewsberry wouldn’t specify what players may or may not be available for the game.

Penn State hasn’t played since its December 11 loss to Michigan State. Wednesday’s game is the final non-conference matchup and and important tune-up game. While Penn State paused for two weeks, Shrewsberry points out that with finals week added in, it’s been a nearly three week break.

“Guys love playing games, and they didn’t want to miss two games,” he said. “And there were also guys who were in a rhythm, playing good minutes and now there is that fear of ‘am I not going to shoot the ball the same, is my conditioning going to drop a little bit.’ Those are the things you have to try and calm during this time we have now.”

Penn State host Delaware State Wednesday at 6 p.m. the game will stream on the Big Ten Network+