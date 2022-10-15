Check out this week’s Nittany Nation Gameday, our Michigan Preview.

It’s a major matchup in the Big Ten as no. 10 Penn State travels to The Big House to play no. 5 Michigan. This week’s guest is Maize and Brew’s Von Lozon who helps us breakdown the Wolverines and we go behind the scenes with Penn State punter Barney Amor, the most interesting Punter in the Word.

