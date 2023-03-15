DES MOINES, Iowa (WHTM) — Nittany Nation has made its way to Des Moines, Iowa for the first round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

Penn State has punched its ticket to the big dance for the first time since 2011.

The Nittany Lions earned a 10-seed in the Midwest region and will face the No. 7 seeded Texas A&M in the first round on Thursday, March 16. Penn State took to the practice court in Des Moines on Wednesday.

Penn State (22-13) is one of the hottest teams heading into the tournament. The Nittany Lions grinded out three close games in the Big Ten Tournament to reach the championship game. They fell to Purdue 67-65 in the final on Sunday as the last game to end before the NCAA Selection Show.

Texas A&M (25-9) also reached their conference championship, but lost to Alabama in the title game. The Aggies are a dangerous opening round opponent as they are 4-1 against ranked teams this season. They defeated. Alabama, who earned the number one overall seed in the tournament, in the regular season finale.

This marks the first time since 2011 that Penn State has made it into the NCAA Tournament. The Nittany Lions will face Texas A&M on Thursday Mar. 16; tipoff is at 9:55 p.m. in Des Moines, Iowa inside Wells Fargo Arena.