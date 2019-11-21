Nittany Nation Now: Week 11

While the Penn State-Ohio State matchup on Saturday doesn't quite have the glamour it did before Minnesota handed the Nittany Lions their first loss on Nov. 9, the showdown in Columbus is still a marquee event.

For eighth-ranked Penn State (9-1, 6-1 Big Ten), it's an opportunity to keep its slim hopes alive for one of the four College Football Playoffs berths. The second-ranked Buckeyes (10-0, 7-0) can solidify their poll position as well as clinch a spot in the conference championship game Dec. 7 as the East Division representative.