Nittany Nation Now: Week 9

James Franklin knew his Penn State team didn't play a complete game last week in beating Michigan. However, the Nittany Lions held on to remain unbeaten and tied with Ohio State atop the Big Ten East Division.

So, as No. 6 Penn State heads to Michigan State this week, the focus will be to play a full four quarters, primarily on offense as the Nittany Lions managed just seven points over the final three quarters in the 28-21 victory over the Wolverines.