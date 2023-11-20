Penn State defeats Rutgers 27-6 on Senior Day. It was another poor showing from the offense, particularly in the passing game. Drew Allar exited the game with an injury and backup QB Beau Pribula stepped in and helped lead the ground game to more that 200 rushing yards. Ryan Risky is joined by Neil Rudel, Mark Brennan, and former Nittany Lion Keith “Goon” Conlin to discuss the win and where Penn State goes from here as they look to hire a new offensive coordinator.