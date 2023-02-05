BLOOMINGTON, In. (WTAJ) — No. 1 Penn State wrestling beat no. 22 Indiana 38-5 at Wilkinson Hall in Bloomington, In. on Sunday afternoon.
The Nittany Lions are now 13-0 on the season. Penn State recorded two pins, three major decisions, and one tech fall.
|125
|Jacob Moran IND tech fall Marco Vespa PSU, 17-2 (TF; 4:48)
|0-5
|133
|#29 Henry Porter IND dec. Baylor Shunk PSU, 9-7 (sv)
|0-8
|141
|#5 Beau Barlett PSU pinned Cayden Rooks IND, WBF (0:12)
|6-8
|149
|#13 Shayne Van Ness PSU maj. dec. #30 Graham Rooks IND, 17-5
|10-8
|157
|#9 Levi Haines PSU dec. Derek Gilcher IND, 8-2
|13-8
|165
|#8 Alex Facundo PSU maj. dec. Robert Major IND, 20-9
|17-8
|174
|#1 Carter Starocci PSU maj. dec. #15 D.J. Washington IND, 11-3
|21-8
|184
|Donovan Ball PSU dec. Clayton Fielden IND, 10-3
|24-8
|197
|#4 Max Dean PSU pinned Drayton Harris IND, WBF (1:29)
|30-8
|285
|#2 Greg Kerkvliet PSU tech fall #28 Jacob Bullock IND, 16-0 (TF; 3:59)
|35-8
Up next, the Lions stay on the road for their third-straight meet, when they take on Rutgers on Friday, February 10 at 7:00.