UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — No. 1 Penn State wrestling beat Michigan State 34-6 at a sold-out Rec Hall on Sunday.
The Nittany Lions are undefeated on the year, with a 10-0 record. In the victory over Michigan State, Penn State had 28 takedowns.
The victory comes just two days after Penn State beat Michigan in front of a sold-out crowd at the Bryce Jordan Center. Sunday’s sell-out is the 64th-straight.
Up next, the Nittany Lions welcome no. 2 Iowa to the Bryce Jordan Center on Friday at 8:30.
|125
|Gary Steen PSU dec. #24 Tristan Lujan MSU, 3-1 (sv)
|3-0
|133
|#1 Roman Bravo-Young PSU pinned #16 Rayvon Foley MSU, WBF (6:26)
|9-0
|141
|#4 Beau Bartlett PSU dec. Jordan Hamdan MSU, 7-1
|12-0
|149
|#14 Shayne Van Ness PSU pinned Braden Stauffenberg MSU, WBF (5:44)
|18-0
|157
|#15 Chase Saldate MSU dec. Terrell Barraclough PSU, 6-2
|18-3
|165
|#16 Alex Facundo PSU dec. #25 Caleb Fish MSU, 3-1 (sv)
|21-3
|174
|#1 Carter Starocci PSU tech fall Ceasar Garza MSU, 19-4 (TF; 6:39)
|26-3
|184
|#15 Layne Malczewski MSU dec. Donovan Ball PSU, 6-0
|26-6
|197
|#4 Max Dean PSU dec. #14 Cameron Caffey MSU, 4-0
|29-6
|285
|#1 Greg Kerkvliet PSU tech fall Ryan Vasbinder MSU, 19-4 (TF; 6:15)
|34-6