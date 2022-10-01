STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) — Penn State remained undefeated as the No. 11 Nittany Lions took down Northwestern 17-7 in a sloppy Big Ten home opener on Saturday afternoon.

The Nittany Lions (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) were led by Nicholas Singleton who had 87 yards rushing and one touchdown. Quarterback Sean Clifford threw for 140 yards and one touchdown.

Penn State’s defense was the quiet star today, forcing three turnovers with two of them leading to first half touchdowns. The Nittany Lions held a powerful Northwestern passing attack to just 210 yards.

Rainy conditions were a factor in the Nittany Lions’ slow start. Penn State committed two turnovers in the first quarter alone (five total), with a Singleton fumble and a Clifford interception, but both buckled down to score in the opening half to help PSU take a 14-0 lead into the locker room.

Following a J’Ayir Brown interception, Clifford found Brenton Strange for a 20 yard touchdown that featured a flip into the endzone from the tight end and put Penn State on the board.

The offense capitalized on another Northwestern turnover in the second quarter. A bobbled snap by Wildcats quarterback Ryan Hilinski was recovered by Nick Tarburton, and the ensuing drive was finished off with a Nick Singleton one yard touchdown to give Penn State a 14-0 lead.

Northwestern didn’t put points on the board until the third quarter, when quarterback Ryan Hilinski found Jacob Gill for a 47 yard touchdown to cut the lead to one score.

Penn State tacked on a Jake Pinegar 38 yard field goal to extend the lead to two scores, and a fourth down goal line stop from the defense early in the fourth quarter shut down Northwestern’s last good chance to bring the game back within one score.

From there, Kaytron Allen converted a 4th and one to run out the clock and help finish off a 17-7 win over the Wildcats.