STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) — No. 13 Penn State fell 44-31 to No. 2 Ohio State inside Beaver Stadium on Saturday, October 29, 2022. The Nittany Lions fall to 6-2 on the 2022 season.

Penn State has lost 10 of their last 11 games against the Buckeyes. The only win since 2012 coming in 2016 during the Nittany Lions Big Ten Championship season.

Penn State scores 14-unanswered points in the second quarter to build a one-point halftime lead. The Buckeyes scored four touchdowns in the fourth quarter to pull away and never looked back.

STATE COLLEGE, PA – OCTOBER 29: C.J. Stroud #7 of the Ohio State Buckeyes attempts a pass against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the first half at Beaver Stadium on October 29, 2022 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

STATE COLLEGE, PA – OCTOBER 29: Parker Washington #3 of the Penn State Nittany Lions runs for a touchdown against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the first half at Beaver Stadium on October 29, 2022 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

STATE COLLEGE, PA – OCTOBER 29: Cade Stover #8 of the Ohio State Buckeyes runs after a catch against Ji’Ayir Brown #16 of the Penn State Nittany Lions during the first half at Beaver Stadium on October 29, 2022 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

STATE COLLEGE, PA – OCTOBER 29: Julian Fleming #4 of the Ohio State Buckeyes carries the ball against Keaton Ellis #2 of the Penn State Nittany Lions during the first half at Beaver Stadium on October 29, 2022 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

STATE COLLEGE, PA – OCTOBER 29: Daequan Hardy #25 of the Penn State Nittany Lions celebrates after a play against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the first half at Beaver Stadium on October 29, 2022 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

STATE COLLEGE, PA – OCTOBER 29: Penn State Nittany Lions fans celebrate after a touchdown against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the first half at Beaver Stadium on October 29, 2022 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

STATE COLLEGE, PA – OCTOBER 29: Kalen King #4 of the Penn State Nittany Lions celebrates after a play against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the first half at Beaver Stadium on October 29, 2022 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

STATE COLLEGE, PA – OCTOBER 29: Defensive coordinator Manny Diaz of the Penn State Nittany Lions reacts after play against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the first half at Beaver Stadium on October 29, 2022 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

STATE COLLEGE, PA – OCTOBER 29: KeAndre Lambert-Smith #1 of the Penn State Nittany Lions runs for a touchdown against Lathan Ransom #12 of the Ohio State Buckeyes during the first half at Beaver Stadium on October 29, 2022 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

STATE COLLEGE, PA – OCTOBER 29: Sean Clifford #14 of the Penn State Nittany Lions celebrates after a touchdown against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the first half at Beaver Stadium on October 29, 2022 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

How it happened

First quarter

Ohio State turned the opening possession into points as Buckeyes kicker Noah Ruggles knocks through a 38-yard field goal to go up 3-0 with 9:47 to play in first quarter.

Back-to-back Sean Clifford interceptions on Penn State’s first two drives of the game left a lot to be desired from the Penn State offense.

After the first interception, Ohio State couldn’t pick up a first down and was forced to attempt a 53-yard field goal that Ruggles missed.

But the Nittany Lions wouldn’t be so lucky after Clifford’s second interception of the game. Ohio State took just three plays to drive 41 yards for the score off the 4 yard Miyan Williams touchdown run. Ohio State led 10-0 at the end of the first quarter.

Second quarter

The Penn State offense cleaned things up in the second quarter as Sean Clifford throws for back-to-back touchdowns.

The first touchdown from Clifford to Parker Washington was good for a 58 yard pass and catch to pull within three points, 10-7 with 11:13 to play in the half.

The second touchdown on the next Penn State possession was set up by a 42 yard Clifford pass to TE Theo Johnson on the Penn State sideline. The next play Clifford connects over the middle to a wide open KeAndre Lambert-Smith for the 23-yard touchdown and the 14-13 lead 6:50 to play in the second quarter.

After 14 unanswered points from the Nittany Lions, the Buckeyes chip in a 37-yard Ruggles field goal to pull within one point, 14-13 at the halftime break.

Third quarter

Penn State received the second half kickoff, and the ensuing drive featured two fourth down conversion attempts. The first attempt was on the PSU 32 yard line, where Clifford’s keeper picked up the first down and extended the drive. The second fourth down conversion attempt was on the Ohio State 19-yard line on 4th & 2, but Nick Singleton couldn’t get past the line of scrimmage on the rush attempt. Penn State turned it over on downs.

Many fans and media members expressed concerns as to why Penn State wouldn’t elect to attempt the 36-yard field goal using fifth-year kicker Jake Pinegar.

With 0:10 to play in the third quarter, Ohio State took the lead on a 40-yard field goal. The Buckeyes led 16-14 at the end of the third quarter.

Fourth quarter

In the fourth, a wild Penn State drive gave the Nittany Lions the 21-16 lead. Penn State was going to kick a 35-yard field goal, but an Ohio State illegal formation penalty brought up 4th & 1 on the 13 yard line. Penn State continued the drive after Clifford connected with Tyler Warren for four yards.

With a collapsing pocket, Clifford completed the pass to Mitchell Tinsley who fumbled the ball at the one yard line, recovered by TE Brenton Strange. From there, true freshman running back Kaytron Allen punches in the go-ahead score to take a 21-16 lead with 9:26 to play.

But the momentum quickly shifted to the Buckeyes as TreVeyon Henderson pops off for a 41-yard touchdown run to retake the 23-21 lead.

And disaster struck for Penn State, Ohio State sacked Clifford for a loss and the QB’s fumbled was recovered by J.T. Tuimoloau. The very next play, Ohio State QB CJ Stroud turns that into points on the 24-yard touchdown pass to Cade Stover to take a 30-21 lead.

With 5:49 to play, Jake Pinegar chipped in a 44-yard field goal to pull within six points, 30-24.

But Ohio State scored two touchdowns in 10 seconds in the final three minutes of the game. Henderson rushed for the 7-yard touchdown to go up 37-24. The Clifford was intercepted and returned for the touchdown by J. T. Tuimoloau.

The Nittany Lions kept fighting as Clifford found Allen for the 5-yard touchdown to cut the Ohio State lead to 44-31.

Ohio State’s four fourth quarter touchdowns doomed any comeback chances for Penn State as the Nittany Lions fall 44-31.

What’s Next

Penn State now turns its attention to Indiana on the road. The Nittany Lions and Hoosiers will play on Saturday, November 5, time of kickoff is still TBD.