STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) — Penn State got back in the win column with a dominant White Out victory 45-17 over Minnesota on Saturday, October 22 inside Beaver Stadium. The Nittany Lions improve to 6-1 after the win.

PSU was slow to get going as the Gophers held Penn State scoreless in the first quarter. From there, Penn State scored 17 unanswered points and never looked back.

How it happened

First quarter

Minnesota got on the board first thanks to a 35-yard field goal from kicker Matthew Trickett in the final two minutes of the first quarter.

Second quarter

Penn State rattled off 17 unanswered points from there. First Jake Pinegar knocked through a 41-yard field goal to tie the game.

Then fourth-year starting quarterback Sean Clifford started targetting his tight ends. A 38-yard connection with a wide open Tyler Warren put the Nittany Lions up 10-3 with 9:05 to play in the second quarter.

Then Clifford followed that up with a 18-yard touchdown strike to Theo Johnson in the middle of the field to take a 17-3 lead.

Just before the half, Minnesota did respond as Mohamed Ibrahim punched it in from three yards up to pull within 7. Penn State led at the half 17-10.

Third quarter

Minnesota received the second half kickoff, but was forced to punt on the Gopher’s opening drive of the third quarter.

From there, the Penn State offense got back to work. Clifford found Parker Washington, the wide receiver made an athletic catch falling into the end zone for the 35-yard touchdown to extend the lead to 24-10.

Minnesota had a chance to respond at the Penn State 34-yard-line. On 2nd-and-10, QB Athan Kaliakmanis pass is intercepted by Ji’Ayir Brown. The Penn State captain returned it 35-yards to set the Nittany Lions up on their own 45 yard line.

On the ensuing drive, true freshman Midstate-native Nick Singleton scored the first rushing touchdown of the game on the 16-yard touchdown run with 6:33 to play in the third quarter.

Penn State continued to keep the pressure up in the final minutes of the third quarter as Clifford throws his fourth passing touchdown of the day to Mitchell Tinsley. The 20-yard touchdown pass put Penn State up 38-10 with 0:27 to play in the third quarter.

Fourth quarter

The Gophers finally respond in the fourth quarter as QB Kaliakmanis finds Brevyn Spann-Ford on the 2-yard touchdown pass. That makes the score 38-17 with 8:03 to play in the game.

Midway through the fourth quarter, Penn State brought in back-up quarterback Drew Allar. It took the Nittany Lions just three plays to score, Nick Singleton gets his second rushing touchdown of the day on a 30-yard rush to push the score to 45-17.

What’s next

Penn State improves to 6-1 with the win, and avoids back-to-back losses.

The Nittany Lions now turn their attention to Ohio State as the Buckeyes travel to Happy Valley next week. Penn State hosts Ohio State on Saturday, October 29 inside Beaver Stadium; kickoff is at noon.