Owusu scores 34, No. 14 Maryland women top Penn State 96-82

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP)Ashley Owusu scored a career-high 34 points and grabbed eight rebounds, Diamond Miller added 17 points and No. 14 Maryland beat Penn State 96-82 on Thursday for its ninth straight win in the series.

Owusu, the reigning Big Ten freshman of the year, was 15 of 22 from the floor to help Maryland shoot 50% (38 of 76). She had 18 points and seven boards in the first half, including five points in a closing 9-2 run to give the Terrapins a 48-39 lead at the break. Owusu scored eight points in the third quarter and again in the fourth as Maryland’s second-half lead never dropped below seven points.

Owusu tied WNBA standouts Kristi Toliver and Crystal Langhorne, and Tara Heiss for 11th on the Maryland single-game scoring list. The Terp record is 42 points by Brionna Jones in 2017 and Marissa Coleman in 2009.

Chloe Bibby had 13 points and eight rebounds, and Faith Masonius scored 11 for Maryland (6-1, 2-0 Big Ten).

Freshman Maddie Burke led Penn State (3-3, 0-2) with a season-best 24 points, and Kelly Jekot had her third double-double of the season with 23 points and 10 rebounds. Burke sank 7 of 14 3-pointers for the most single-game makes by a PSU player since 2017. Jekot made all 10 of her free-throw attempts.

Thursday’s matchup was the Terps’ first since Dec. 19. Next up is No. 20 Indiana on Monday. The Lady Lions are scheduled to face No. 18 Ohio State on Monday.

