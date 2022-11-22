UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State’s offense suffered a big blow as Head Coach James Franklin announced that junior wide receiver Parker Washington will miss the remainder of the season. Washington is the Nittany Lions leading receiver with 46 receptions and 611 yards, but he did not travel to Piscataway this weekend where Penn State defeated Rutgers 55-10.

In his absence Mitch Tinsley and Trey Wallace led the team in receiving. The freshman hauled in three passes for 49 yards while Tinsley had five catches for 63 yards. With two games remaining Wallace along with Omari Evans and Liam Clifford are expected to play more important roles.

“A lot of guys are ready when their number gets called and some guys aren’t and it’s interesting to see how that plays out,” said Franklin. “But I’ve been impressed with those guys and how they’ve handled the opportunities they’ve had this season and some of their roles have grown.”

Franklin adds that it’s not just the young receivers who need to step up in Washington’s absence.

“Between our tight ends stepping up and our running backs stepping up in the passing game specifically I’m talking about,” said Franklin. “We’re also going to need KeAndre (Lambert-Smith) and Mitch (Tinsley) to take on more responsibility.”

In other injury news, Franklin said Olu Fashanu and Joey Porter Jr. remain week to week, but says he does expect them to play again this season.