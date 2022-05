Penn State Football announced they are adding Offensive Lineman Hunter Nourzad from the transfer portal. Nourzad spent the past four years at Cornell University.

The 6’3 310 pound lineman finished his career at Cornell by starting his final 20 games at right tackle. This past season Nourzad was the Phil Steele Ivy League Offensive Lineman Of They Year and earned second team All America honors from the AFCA.