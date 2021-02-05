Penn State announces 2021 football schedule, opens against Wisconsin Sept. 4

Penn State head coach James Franklin watches from the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Penn State announced it’s 2021 football season, approved by the Big Ten. The Nittany Lions will open the season on Sept. 4 against Wisconsin on the road.

Home games for Penn State include Ball State, Auburn, Villanova, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan and Rutgers.

According to a release from Penn State Athletics, “The Big Ten Conference Administrators Council, which includes the Directors of Athletics and Senior Women Administrators from all 14 member institutions, has approved a revised 2021 Big Ten football schedule. The schedule was updated in order to accommodate six games that adjusted locations as a result of changes made during the 2020 scheduling process.”

Penn State’s 2021 football schedule is below, game times and tv broadcasts are yet to be determined.

2021 PENN STATE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Sept. 4 at Wisconsin

Sept. 11 Ball State

Sept. 18 Auburn

Sept. 25 Villanova

Oct. 2 Indiana

Oct. 9 at Iowa

Oct. 16 Bye Week

Oct. 23 Illinois

Oct. 30 at Ohio State

Nov. 6 at Maryland

Nov. 13 Michigan

Nov. 20 Rutgers

Nov. 27 at Michigan State