Penn State announces 2021 football schedule, opens against Wisconsin Sept. 4

Penn State announced it’s 2021 football season, approved by the Big Ten. The Nittany Lions will open the season on Sept. 4 against Wisconsin on the road.
Home games for Penn State include Ball State, Auburn, Villanova, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan and Rutgers.
According to a release from Penn State Athletics, “The Big Ten Conference Administrators Council, which includes the Directors of Athletics and Senior Women Administrators from all 14 member institutions, has approved a revised 2021 Big Ten football schedule. The schedule was updated in order to accommodate six games that adjusted locations as a result of changes made during the 2020 scheduling process.”
Penn State’s 2021 football schedule is below, game times and tv broadcasts are yet to be determined.
2021 PENN STATE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Sept. 4 at Wisconsin
Sept. 11 Ball State
Sept. 18 Auburn
Sept. 25 Villanova
Oct. 2 Indiana
Oct. 9 at Iowa
Oct. 16 Bye Week
Oct. 23 Illinois
Oct. 30 at Ohio State
Nov. 6 at Maryland
Nov. 13 Michigan
Nov. 20 Rutgers
Nov. 27 at Michigan State