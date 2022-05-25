UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Penn State football’s will face Auburn on Sept. 17, kickoff slated for 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS announced on Wednesday. It’s the first time Penn State will be broadcast in CBS in 22 years.

This is Penn State’s 26th all-time appearance on CBS, with the last game played on Sept. 16, 2000 at Pittsburgh, a 12-0 loss to the Panthers.

The Nittany Lions are 2-1 against the Tigers all-time. Last season, Penn State took down Auburn 28-20 in the annual White Out game in mid-September. Penn State’s offense compiled 391 total yards in the game and quarterback Sean Clifford completed 28-33 passes for 280 yards and two touchdowns.

In 2022, the Nittany Lions return just 12 starters: six on offense, five on defense and one on special teams. PSU will face nine teams who participated in a bowl game during the 2021 campaign.

Penn State begins its season on the road against Purdue on Thursday, Sept. 1. The Nittany Lions will have their home opener the following week against Ohio on Saturday, Sept. 10th.