STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) — It’s easier than ever for college athletes to show they care about their community, and Penn State football players are taking advantage.

Ten Nittany Lion football players partnered with Centre County PAWS to help with a bingo event to raise money for the animal shelter. The afternoon event raised over $8,100 at the end of March.

Through a partnership with NIL collective Lions Legacy Club, ten football players participated in the event: Hakeem Beamon, Johnny Dixon, Adisa Isaac, Jaylen Reed, Landon Tengwall, Caedan Wallace, Harrison Wallace, Tyler Warren, Zakee Wheatley and Sal Wormley.

Lions Legacy Club describes itself as “a fan-driven and alumni-led Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) program for Penn State University football student-athletes, alumni, and fans.”

The goal of the collective is to maximize opportunities for football student athletes to build their brand and earn compensation, and give the fans who support this mission exclusive access to the program.

“Our common goal is to create partnerships and make an impact for the betterment of the community,” Lions Legacy Club says on their website.

More about NIL

The NCAA’s changes to NIL policy opened the door for these athletes to pursue different charitable causes in their community in July 2021.

NIL, or Name Image and Likeness, refers to athletes rights over their own brand, and their new ability to make money through endorsements or appearances.

In Pennsylvania, athletes entering into NIL deals cannot endorse, display or promote any of the following products and services:

Adult entertainment

Alcohol

Casinos and gambling, including but not limited to, sports betting, the lottery, and betting in connection with video games.

Tobacco and electronic smoking products

Opioids and prescription drugs.

Controlled dangerous substances

Weapons, firearms, and ammunition

The NCAA’s NIL policy allows all D1, D2 and D3 student-athletes to be compensated for their NIL as of July 1, 2021, regardless of whether their state has a NIL law in place or not.