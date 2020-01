Big Ten basketball is bananas right now.

Now that Penn State is ranked again, the league gets even more nutty.

The league currently features six Big Ten teams in the Associated Press Top-25. They are as follows:

No. 14 Michigan State

No. 15 Maryland

No. 18 Iowa

No. 19 Illinois

No. 24 Penn State

No. 25 Rutgers

Three games separate the top-10 teams in the current Big Ten standings. Four games separate the top 11 teams including former Top-five Ohio State.

Watch the video above for more.