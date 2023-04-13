This entire week has been warm and dry with highs in the 70s and 80s. Central PA still gets to enjoy milder than average weather this weekend with the annual Blue and White game this Saturday- but we do have to watch for some rain.

State College Weekend Forecast:

Friday Night: Increasing Clouds, Mild. Lo 56.

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers (Possible Thunder). Hi 73.

Sunday: Mostly Cloudy, Late Evening Showers. Hi 74.

Saturday is not a guarantee for rain during the game in the afternoon, however, showers and a few thunderstorms will be scattered across the region. Lightning is not likely in State College, but showers will be arriving from the south during the afternoon. Keep the ponchos handy and pop-up tents ready for the game and for tailgating!

Meteorologists Brett Thackara and Dan Tomaso talk about the forecast details and some of their favorite Blue and White weekend memories on this week’s episode of Weather Wagers podcast. You catch Weather Wagers each week right here at https://www.abc27.com/weather-wagers/