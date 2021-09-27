Penn State cracks into top four of the AP Top 25 poll, highest ranked Big Ten team

STATE COLLEGE, PA – SEPTEMBER 25: Sean Clifford #14 of the Penn State Nittany Lions throws before the game against the Villanova Wildcats at Beaver Stadium on September 25, 2021 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) — Penn State football is ranked 4th in the AP Top 25 Poll after win over Villanova on Saturday. The Nittany Lions (4-0) are the highest ranked school among Big Ten programs.

Last week, Penn State was ranked 6th after the win over No. 22 Auburn. Five Big Ten schools are ranked in the fourth week of the college football season.

Iowa kept it’s top-5 ranking at No. 5. The Hawkeyes (4-0) were the highest ranked Big Ten program last week.

Ohio State fell from No. 10 to No. 11 after its 59-7 win over Akron. The Buckeyes are 3-1 on the season. Michigan moved up to No. 14 from No. 19; Michigan State jumped to No. 17 after being ranked for the first time in Week 4. Wisconsin fell out of the Top 25 from No. 18 after losing to No. 9 Notre Dame 41-13.

Penn State’s four wins have been over Wisconsin 16-10, Ball State 44-13, Auburn 28-20 and Villanova 38-17.

Penn State next hosts Indiana on Oct. 2 at 7:30. The game will be broadcast live on abc27. You can see the full Week 5 AP Top 25 Poll by clicking here.