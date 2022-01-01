Penn State falls flat against Arkansas 24-10 in Outback Bowl, ends 2021 season 7-6

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford (14) throws a pass as he is pressured by Arkansas linebacker Bumper Pool during the first half of the Outback Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

TAMPA, Fla. (WHTM) — Penn State can’t overcome offensive struggles in second half against Arkansas and falls 24-10. The Nittany Lions finish the 2021 season 7-6, after starting on a 5-0 run.

In the Outback Bowl, Penn State would carry a 10-7 lead into the locker room at halftime. Arkansas, however, scored 17 unanswered points in the third quarter off a punishing rush attack.

Penn State wide receiver Parker Washington (3) makes a one-handed catch in front of Arkansas defensive back Greg Brooks Jr. during the first half of the Outback Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

TAMPA, FLORIDA – JANUARY 01: Wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith #13 of the Penn State Nittany Lions catches a 42-yard touchdown pass thrown by Sean Clifford (not pictured) during the second quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks in the 2022 Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium on January 01, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

TAMPA, FLORIDA – JANUARY 01: Parker Washington #3 of the Penn State Nittany Lions carries the ball against Myles Slusher #2 of the Arkansas Razorbacks during the second quarter in the 2022 Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium on January 01, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

TAMPA, FLORIDA – JANUARY 01: Sean Clifford #14 of the Penn State Nittany Lions throws a pass during the second quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks in the 2022 Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium on January 01, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

TAMPA, FLORIDA – JANUARY 01: Raheim Sanders #5 of the Arkansas Razorbacks scores in the first quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions in the 2022 Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium on January 01, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

The notably depleted Penn State defense gave up 454 yards of total offense, including 356 yards on the ground. Six defensive starters opted out of the Outback Bowl to train for the 2022 NFL Draft, including DE Arnold Ebiketie and S Jaquan Brisker.

Without defensive cooridinator Brent Pry (who early December took the head coach job at Virginia Tech), co-DC Anthony Poindexter called the plays on the field. New DC and former Miami head coach Manny Diaz was on the sidelines but is still learning the playbook.

QB Sean Clifford played tough at times, but two costly interceptions and overthrown touchdown passes plagued his performance in the season finale. Clifford, who has already announced he will return for the 2022 season, finished the game 14-for-32 for 195 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

In the fourth quarter, Clifford was replaced by QB Christian Veilleux. The freshman started at QB in the Rutgers win on Nov. 20 while Clifford was battling the flu. It was one of just two games the Nittany Lions won since early October.

For the first time since 2001, not a single Nittany Lion rusher had over 100-yards in a game. In the Outback Bowl, the running backs Devyn Ford, Noah Cain and Keyvone Lee combined for 67 yards on 10 carries.

This was the first meeting for Penn State and Arkansas. The Razorbacks finished the 2021 season with a 9-4 record as Outback Bowl Champions.

Penn State finishes the 2021 season with a 7-6 record, after starting the year with five-straight wins.

Excluding the 2020 season due to COVID scheduling, this season matches the worst records under James Franklin. The Nittany Lions went 7-6 in each of Franklin’s first two seasons in 2014 and 2015.