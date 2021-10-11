Penn State falls in AP Poll, five Big Ten teams in Top 10

IOWA CITY, IOWA- OCTOBER 9: Quarterback TaQuan Roberson #2 of the Penn State Nittany Lions goes up the field during the second half against defensive end Joe Evans #13 of the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium on October 9, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) — Penn State dropped to No. 7 in the most recent AP Top 25 Poll. The Nittany Lions suffered their first loss of the season to Iowa on Saturday, 23-20.

Penn State was ranked No. 4 coming into the matchup with previously-ranked No. 3 Iowa. In the first half, PSU starting quarterback Sean Clifford suffered an undisclosed injury and did not return to the game.

There are five Big Ten school ranked in the Top 10, two ranked higher than Penn State. Iowa moves up one spot to No. 2 in the most recent edition of the poll. The Hawkeyes are 6-0, second to only undefeated Georgia at No. 1.

Ohio State jumps back in front of Penn State at No. 6 after being ranked 7th last week. The Buckeyes throttled Maryland 66-17 this past weekend.

Michigan is ranked one spot under Penn State at No. 8. The Wolverines are 6-0 and continue to climb the rankings after breaking into the Top 10 last week.

Michigan State comes in at No. 10 with another perfect record at 6-0. This is the highest ranking for the Spartans this season, after moving up from No. 11.

Penn State’s five wins have been over Wisconsin 16-10, Ball State 44-13, Auburn 28-20, Villanova 38-17 and Indiana 24-0. The lone loss for the Nittany Lions was against Iowa, 23-20.

Penn State is on a bye week and will host Illinois on Oct. 23 at noon. The game will be broadcast on abc27. You can see the full Week 7 AP Top 25 Poll by clicking here.