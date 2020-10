Penn State falls to No. 18 in AP Top 25 Poll after loss to Indiana

No. 8 Penn State falls to Indiana, 36-35 in overtime. Indiana's two point conversion attempt from QB Michael Penix Jr. hits the pileon and is ruled in to win the game for Indiana.

QB Sean Clifford went 24/35 for 238 yards with 3 TDs & 2 INT, plus 119 yards rushing. Jake Pinegar missed two FGs & Jordan Stout missed a 57-yarder that could have won the game at the end of the 4th quarter. RB Noah Cain sidelines after the first possession with an injury, but Penn State still rushed for 250 yards.