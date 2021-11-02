Penn State falls to No. 22 in AP Poll, lowest ranking of the season

COLUMBUS, OHIO – OCTOBER 30: Sean Clifford #14 of the Penn State Nittany Lions hands the ball off to John Lovett #10 during the first half of their game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium on October 30, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) — Penn State football falls to No. 22 in the AP Top 25 Poll after third loss in a row. The Nittany Lions (5-3) are the only team with three losses still ranked in the Top 25.

This is the lowest ranking for Penn State in the 2021-22 season.

Penn State was ranked No. 20 in the last poll after nine overtime loss to Illinois at home 20-18. The Nittany Lions then went on the road to Ohio State where PSU lost to the Buckeyes 33-24 for their third-straight loss.

Four Big Ten teams are ranked higher than Penn State, including three in the Top 10.

Michigan State is the highest ranked Big Ten team at No. 5 after a big win over Michigan over the weekend. Michigan dropped from No. 6 to No. 9.

Ohio State fell one spot in the latest poll to No. 6 after the win over Penn State.

The only other ranked Big Ten team is Iowa (6-2) at No. 19.

Penn State’s five wins were over Wisconsin 16-10, Ball State 44-13, Auburn 28-20, Villanova 38-17 and Indiana 24-0. Its three losses were to Iowa 23-20, Illinois 20-18, and Ohio State 33-24.

Penn State travels to Maryland on Saturday, Nov. 6 at 3:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on FS1. You can see the full Week 10 AP Top 25 Poll by clicking here.