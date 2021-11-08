Penn State falls to No. 23 in AP Poll despite win over Maryland

COLLEGE PARK, MARYLAND – NOVEMBER 06: Sean Clifford #14 of the Penn State Nittany Lions throws a pass in the second half against the Maryland Terrapins at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium on November 06, 2021 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) — Penn State football falls to No. 23 in the AP Top 25 Poll after beating Maryland to end a three-game skid. The Nittany Lions improved to 6-3 with just three games left in the regular season.

After previously setting the lowest ranking of the season at No. 22 last week, this is now a new low for the Nittany Lions.

Penn State lost to then-Top 5 ranked Iowa 23-20, then lost to unranked Illinois 20-18 in nine overtimes. The three-game losing streak was complete when the Nittany Lions went on the road to Ohio State and lost to the Buckeyes 33-24.

Five Big Ten teams are ranked higher than Penn State, including three in the Top 10.

Ohio State is the highest ranked Big Ten team at No. 6 and is currently the top team in the Big Ten East with the only perfect conference record in the division.

Michigan State fell from No. 5 to No. 8 after losing to unranked Purdue 40-29.

Penn State’s opponent this week, Michigan, stayed in the No. 9 position in the AP Top 25 Poll after beating Indiana at home over the weekend.

Iowa also stayed in its same position at No. 19 after barely beating Northwestern 17-12 to improve to 7-2. After going unranked last week, Wisconsin (6-3) jumped back into the rankings at No. 20.

Penn State’s six wins were over Wisconsin 16-10, Ball State 44-13, Auburn 28-20, Villanova 38-17, Indiana 24-0 and Maryland 31-14. Its three losses were to Iowa 23-20, Illinois 20-18, and Ohio State 33-24.

Penn State hosts No. 9 Michigan on Saturday, Nov. 13 at noon. The game will be broadcast on abc27 with full reaction and highlights in abc27 News at 11. You can see the full Week 11 AP Top 25 Poll by clicking here.