STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) — Four-star defensive back Elliot Washington (Venice, Florida) commits to Penn State after decommitting from Alabama.

The Class of 2023 recruit is the 14th ranked safety in Florida, but will play cornerback for the Nittany Lions.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Washington says “I would like to thank the University of Alabama, Coach Saban, Coach Gillespe and Coach T Rob for your time and effort during my recruitment.”

“After exploring all options through out my recruitment process, I will be decommitting from the University of Alabama,” Washington posted. “After further conversation with my family, I will be committing to… The Pennsylvania State University.”

Washington also says he is 1000 percent committed with the hashtag #WeAre.

This brings Penn State’s 2023 class to 16 players and pushes them to No. 7 among college program rankings by Rivals.com.

Penn State football begins its 2022 season on Thursday, September 1 against Purdue on the road.