STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) — Penn State Football has been on the cusp of college football greatness, but will look to cement itself as one of the top teams in college football in 2023.

Head Coach James Franklin explores the realistic expectations for his Nittany Lions coming off an 11-2 Rose Bowl Champion season in 2022 in a one-on-one interview with abc27 Sports Director Allie Berube.

Ahead of the 2023 season, there are plenty of holes to fill; the biggest at quarterback. Four-year starter Sean Clifford is off to the NFL and a second year QB will have to step into the role.

Franklin discusses the progress Penn State has made in NIL, facility upgrades to the football practice building and Beaver Stadium, recruiting strategy in Pennsylvania and sets realistic expectations for the 2023 season. The Rose Bowl Champion head coach does not shy away from fan’s expectations that this team needs to contend for the College Football Playoff.

Penn State is set to kick off the 2023 season at home against West Virginia on Saturday, September 2 inside Beaver Stadium.